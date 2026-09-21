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OAKLAND, United States – Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, Inc. has entered the courtroom to face a landmark workplace race discrimination trial initiated by the State of California over allegations that the automaker permitted systemic and pervasive harassment against Black employees at its flagship assembly factory, legal correspondents confirmed at the California Superior Court for Alameda County in Oakland on Monday, September 21, 2026.

The state-level enforcement proceeding, presided over by Superior Court Judge Peter Borkon, represents one of the most consequential workplace civil rights actions against a major American manufacturing corporation in recent history, with the trial scheduled to proceed through October 30, 2026.

Okay News reports that in the underlying lawsuit initially instituted in 2022, the California Civil Rights Department alleges that Black assembly line technicians and contract workers at the Fremont, California manufacturing plant were routinely subjected to severe racial harassment, including the regular utterance of racial slurs by colleagues and supervisors, alongside racially offensive symbols and graffiti scrawled across work stations and common facilities.

The state enforcement agency further contends that Tesla operated an entrenched system of racial segregation within the factory walls, systematically consigning Black workers to the most hazardous, physically taxing, and lowest-paying production assignments while depriving qualified minority staff of wage parity and career advancement opportunities.

Although Tesla and its defense counsel did not issue public comments ahead of opening arguments on Monday, the automaker has consistently denied corporate wrongdoing in previous court submissions, maintaining that it enforces a zero-tolerance policy against discrimination and has actively terminated personnel found culpable of workplace misconduct.

Asserting the state’s enforcement mandate, California Civil Rights Department Director Kevin Kish stated that the regulatory agency looked forward to holding Tesla accountable under state statutory standards, underscoring the government’s obligation to eliminate hostile labor conditions within high-volume industrial environments.

The high-stakes legal contest is being conducted as a bench trial, conferring sole authority upon Judge Borkon rather than a civil jury to render findings of fact, adjudicate corporate liability, and impose financial remedies under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Unlike federal anti-discrimination statutes which impose statutory limits on corporate liability, California employment law establishes no statutory ceiling on damages awarded to aggrieved workers, leaving Tesla exposed to financial penalties and restitution reaching into dozens of millions of dollars should the court determine widespread non-compliance.

The trial follows a decade of compounding legal challenges confronting the electric vehicle manufacturer over workplace culture, including a pending federal enforcement lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and hundreds of independent employee claims.

While Tesla achieved a procedural milestone last year when Judge Borkon decertified a private class action covering more than 6,000 Black workers, the broad scope of the state government’s enforcement action empowers the Civil Rights Department to pursue institutional injunctive relief, mandatory operational reforms, and broad restitution on behalf of all affected employees across the Fremont facility.