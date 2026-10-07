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OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, now identifies Thibault “Tibo” Sottiaux as its Head of Product & Platform, a broader public title than the Codex Lead designation it used in March 2026. His work sits close to a consequential change in the company’s products: artificial intelligence that can carry out a task across files and software, with a person directing and reviewing the result.

For a sense of what that means, consider the price of bread. During an OpenAI Forum discussion in May 2026, Sottiaux showed a spreadsheet comparing loaves in San Francisco, California, and a map that Codex had made from the information. It was his demonstration of personal software built around an ordinary question, rather than a conventional programming assignment.

The example made his argument tangible. A person could ask for a useful outcome and let an agent assemble the information and build a tool around it, without specifying each programming step.

How powerful does that make Sottiaux? His public record points to substantial influence over how OpenAI’s research reaches users. He has helped build the technical systems behind AI models and become a spokesperson for a product strategy that extends from writing software to organising everyday work.

A Career in the Machinery Behind AI

Sottiaux’s route to that position runs through engineering and research infrastructure. His official OpenAI biography says he studied computer science, computational mathematics and applied mathematics at Université catholique de Louvain in Belgium. It records software engineering at Google, applied research in decision-making and predictive modelling, and work on the infrastructure supporting AI research at Google DeepMind.

Those details matter because an AI system depends on much more than the model that answers a question. Training requires data to move reliably between different processes. Researchers need to run experiments, compare results and use trained models. Much of that work is less visible than a chatbot launch, but weaknesses in it can constrain what a research team can attempt.

Sottiaux was one of seven authors of the 2021 paper introducing Reverb, a system for organising experience used in reinforcement learning. This form of machine learning uses feedback from actions to improve behaviour. Reverb handled the storage and sampling of training experience, with a design intended to support thousands of connected clients.

The contribution concerns the practical problem of supplying learning systems with the right data efficiently. For researchers running experiments across many machines, the way experience is collected and reused can affect the performance of the learning process.

Later in 2021, he appeared among the authors of the Gopher language-model paper. Its contribution statement names him among the people responsible for model serving, the machinery used to run a trained model and return its outputs. Gopher’s researchers evaluated models up to 280 billion parameters, the numerical values adjusted during training.

Gemini brought a more specific leadership credit. Google’s Gemini 1.5 technical report lists Sottiaux and Amelia Glaese as leads for human data. The report describes training that used examples of instructions and responses, followed by further tuning based on human preferences. That connects his experience to the work of making a model’s behaviour useful to people, alongside the infrastructure needed to operate it.

Turning a Model Into a Working Product

At OpenAI, Sottiaux became a public leader of Codex, the company’s software engineering agent. An agent, in this context, is a system that can take a sequence of actions using tools, rather than stopping after it generates an answer.

When OpenAI launched the cloud-based Codex research preview on May 16, 2025, it described a product that could inspect a codebase, change files, run tests and propose changes for human review. Tasks ran in separate computing environments. The company also provided logs and test results so users could inspect what had happened.

These are practical design choices with consequences for adoption. A convincing answer in a chat window may still leave a developer to find the right file, apply the change and discover whether it works. An agent that performs those steps takes on a larger part of the job. It also creates more to check: the files it touched, the commands it ran and the assumptions behind its changes.

Sottiaux has publicly described the early product’s shortcomings. In the May Forum discussion, he said the cloud setup had been too difficult and the models insufficiently reliable for longer tasks. The team changed its approach. He also credited Codex’s lead product manager, Alexander Embiricos, with demonstrating its broader potential by using agents to coordinate work before a launch.

That account offers a useful view of leadership in practice. It involves recognising where a product fails and learning from how colleagues use it.

“At this point, Codex is critical for us,” Sottiaux said during the same discussion.

Why Tibo Draws Attention on X

Sottiaux’s public reach extends to X, where he posts as @thsottiaux. His account displayed roughly 810,600 followers on October 7, 2026, with a biography identifying his work on Codex and ChatGPT at OpenAI. The account gives followers a view of product decisions, including requests for feedback and explanations of changes to the tools they use.

In a June 21 post, he asked what the team should improve in the Codex app and what users found unsatisfactory. By the October check, X displayed about 3,900 replies. The question invited people to describe their experience directly to a product leader, and the response made that conversation visible to anyone reading the thread. The volume demonstrates engagement, although it does not establish that those replies represent all Codex users.

A July update supplied a concrete example of how he discusses product changes. Sottiaux acknowledged that the team had not got the desktop app right on its first attempt. He then described restored sidebar history and projects, history synchronisation across devices and easier switching between Chat and Work. These details concern the everyday experience of finding previous work and moving between tasks, giving followers information they can apply to their own use.

He also uses the account to explain failures. In a September troubleshooting post, Sottiaux credited users’ examples and direct work with the team for helping speed fixes. Among the problems was an optional context-management experiment that could cause an agent to stop early or respond to older messages. He said the team had disabled it and estimated that 4,000 to 5,000 users had been affected. At the October check, X displayed 8.5 million views and about 28,000 likes on the post, evidence of how widely such explanations can circulate.

On October 4, he promised that, for the next 28 days, the team would each day either release a clear improvement relevant to most Codex and ChatGPT Work users or provide a full reset. A reset replenishes eligible Codex usage allowances. The post displayed about 7.5 million views and 26,000 likes at the October 7 check. Such a specific public commitment gives followers a reason to watch for the next update and assess whether the team delivers.

That combination helps explain his visibility: readers can follow a named leader discussing practical decisions in public. The figures remain snapshots of activity on X. Its view count can include repeat views, so it is not a tally of unique readers, and a large following does not confer the corporate powers described later in this profile.

What Its Impact Can Actually Be Measured Against

Okay News reports that OpenAI said Codex had more than 2 million weekly active users in its March 19, 2026 announcement about Astral. In its June 11 announcement about Ona, the company put weekly Codex use above 5 million people.

The company’s figures put Codex’s reported reach in the millions. Assessing what that use achieves requires a closer look at the work completed, the time involved and the quality of the result.

A more concrete example comes from 1Password, the password-management company. In a September 2026 case study published by OpenAI, its core group of Codex users recorded a 20.9% improvement in engineering productivity and a 10.9% reduction in median pull-request cycle time. A pull request is a proposed code change submitted for review before it is incorporated into a project.

The case study also described an investigation into a defect spanning more than 10 services. It put the investigation time at five to 20 minutes with Codex, compared with about two hours previously.

These are a supplier and customer’s reported results. The case study’s financial model attributed only part of the measured productivity improvement to Codex. The findings offer an example of adoption, rather than a guarantee that every organisation would obtain the same gains.

The reported gains span investigation time, engineering productivity and the progress of proposed code changes. For an engineering team, those measures are more useful than the speed of an isolated answer: the benefit depends on whether work moves more efficiently through the wider process.

Two acquisition announcements show how broadly OpenAI was thinking about Codex in 2026. They also show Sottiaux speaking for the company’s product strategy.

In March, OpenAI announced an agreement to acquire Astral, whose tools help developers work in the Python programming language. Its products include uv for managing software dependencies and environments, Ruff for checking and formatting code, and ty for checking types. These tools help determine whether code can be installed, maintained and checked consistently.

In June, OpenAI announced plans to acquire Ona, which supplies cloud environments for software work. The stated aim was to give agents persistent places to operate, including within customers’ own cloud infrastructure, so work could continue beyond an active session on a laptop.

“Enterprises want powerful agents that can do real work while meeting the security and control requirements of their environments,” Sottiaux said in the Ona announcement, which identified him as Core Products Lead.

Both announcements made closing conditional on the usual requirements, including regulatory approval. Sottiaux was the OpenAI leader quoted in each announcement explaining the intended benefit for Codex.

Together, the announcements describe the supporting systems Codex needs: reliable tools for checking software and secure environments for sustained work. They put the agent’s operating environment alongside the intelligence of its model.

Reliability Is Part of the Product

Sottiaux’s name also appears on a December 2025 article on verifying code at scale, written with five other authors and the wider Codex team. It addresses a problem that grows as agents produce more software: people may not have enough time to review every change thoroughly.

“We cannot assume that code-generating systems are trustworthy or correct; we must check their work,” the authors wrote.

The article described a specialised code-review system with access to the broader software repository and the ability to execute code. The team prioritised useful, accurate findings over a flood of warnings. An automated reviewer that repeatedly raises false alarms can consume the attention it was meant to save.

OpenAI said the system was reviewing more than 100,000 external pull requests a day as of October 2025. The authors also warned against over-reliance: an automated review that finds nothing is not a guarantee of safe code.

That work gives the profile a firmer basis than a job title alone. It connects Sottiaux to a documented effort to make automated development reviewable, while preserving the role of human judgement.

Where His Power Begins and Ends

The strongest case for Sottiaux’s influence is operational. His public roles, research credits and statements place him close to decisions about what OpenAI’s products should do and how people can use them. Choices at that level can affect whether a task takes a prompt or a complicated setup, whether a warning is useful, and whether a customer can inspect an agent’s work.

Those choices can have consequences far beyond the team that makes them. A company adopting an agent may redesign its review process around it. A developer may come to depend on its integrations. A non-programmer may use it to create a tool they could not previously maintain. These are possible effects of the product design, not evidence that Sottiaux dictates those users’ decisions.

Corporate control is a separate, documented question. OpenAI’s published governance structure says the nonprofit OpenAI Foundation controls the commercial OpenAI Group. The Foundation holds the rights to appoint and replace the Group’s directors. A senior product title does not itself confer those rights.

The available public records do not quantify Sottiaux’s personal budget, voting rights or unilateral authority over releases and acquisitions. His title should therefore be read as evidence of senior product responsibility. The influence documented here comes from shaping tools and their direction, within an organisation whose research, engineering and governance involve many other people.

The Reach Beyond Software Engineering

That influence is increasingly relevant outside programming. In its June 2, 2026 account of Codex adoption, OpenAI said knowledge workers represented about 20% of users and were growing as a group more than three times as quickly as developers. It described work involving research, reports, spreadsheets and automation.

The practical question for these users is whether delegation produces a result they can trust and revise. A spreadsheet assembled quickly still needs correct inputs. A report drawn from several applications still needs relevant sources. Tools that reduce the effort of producing material can also move more of the user’s work towards checking and deciding what to do with it.

For Sottiaux, the documented connection runs from research infrastructure and human-data leadership to products intended to perform that work. His influence can be assessed through what those products make possible, the decisions their teams explain publicly and the evidence users supply about their results.

On July 9, 2026, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Work with Codex technology built in. The company said more than 1 million people were already using Codex for work outside software development.