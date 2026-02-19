Third Nigerian Extradited to US Over Sextortion Case Linked to Teen’s Death

Pennsylvania, US – A 26-year-old Nigerian man, Afeez Olatunji Adewale, has been extradited to the United States in connection with a sextortion case that prosecutors say led to the death of a young man in Pennsylvania.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced that Adewale was brought to the US on February 13, 2026, to face charges of wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lynne A. Sitarski in federal court in Philadelphia.

According to prosecutors, Adewale was arrested in Nigeria on August 17, 2023, as part of a broader operation carried out with the Federal Bureau of Investigation targeting individuals accused of sexually extorting minors in the United States. His extradition was coordinated with the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, the FBI Legal Attaché in Abuja, and Nigerian authorities, including the country’s Attorney General and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Two co-defendants — Imoleayo Samuel Aina, also known as “Alice Dave,” and Samuel Olasunkanmi Abiodun — were previously extradited to the U.S. in August 2024. Abiodun later pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy and wire fraud and was sentenced to five years in prison in June 2025. Aina pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and other related charges and received a six-year prison sentence in October 2025.

The case was investigated by FBI Philadelphia’s Fort Washington Resident Agency and the Abington Township Police Department. Prosecutors noted that the charges against Adewale are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.