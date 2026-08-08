Thousands Evacuated as Wildfire Doubles in Size in Western Canada

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada – Thousands of residents have been ordered to leave their homes as a rapidly spreading wildfire in western Canada more than doubled in size within a day, forcing the evacuation of entire communities.

Okay News reports that the Bald Range fire had grown to more than 95 square kilometres across the Summerland and Okanagan-Similkameen districts by Saturday morning. The BC Wildfire Service classified the blaze as out of control as firefighters worked to contain it.

The fire’s rapid growth prompted authorities to order the evacuation of Summerland’s roughly 12,000 residents as well as about 8,000 people in neighbouring Peachland. Power was also cut across Summerland as the flames approached the communities.

Erick Thompson, an emergency official with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, described the blaze as one of the fastest-moving and largest fires he had witnessed in the region over such a short period.

Thompson was providing updates from the emergency operations centre on Friday before leaving the facility the following morning to evacuate his own family. He said they were travelling south as the fire continued to threaten the area.

Authorities had not yet confirmed how many buildings had been destroyed. Residents were also struggling to evacuate horses and other animals, with some leaving gates open in the hope their animals could escape the fire on their own.

Some horse owners reportedly marked their animals to make them easier to identify if they became separated during the evacuation. The wildfire’s rapid expansion has heightened concerns over further property damage and the safety of residents and livestock across the affected areas.