Three Dead, Eight Injured in Southern Philippines School Shooting

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MANILA, Philippines – Three people have been confirmed dead and eight others wounded after a 16-year-old student opened fire on classmates at Banga National High School in the province of South Cotabato, southern Philippines, on Friday afternoon, September 18, 2026, prompting an emergency suspension of academic activities across the municipality, security and local government officials confirmed.

The fatalities include two 14-year-old students and the 16-year-old assailant, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after firing on peers inside the school premises, while four of the eight injured students remain in critical condition at regional medical facilities.

Okay News reports that the deadly campus shooting unfolded shortly after midday within the municipality of Banga on the southern island of Mindanao, causing widespread panic before first responders and units of the Philippine National Police cordoned off the perimeter.

Banga Municipal Mayor Albert Palencia disclosed that the suspect had issued an ominous warning to friends during their lunchtime recess, urging them to leave the premises because he intended to execute a planned attack after the break.

“His friends laughed because the shooter was a known joker,” Mayor Palencia stated. “After lunch, he started shooting students. He hit 10 students before killing himself.”

Emergency medical personnel attached to the Philippine Red Cross were deployed to the secondary school compound at approximately 14:00 local time, dispatching paramedic teams and ambulances to evacuate severely wounded learners to nearby emergency surgical wards.

Following the attack, the Banga Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office ordered an indefinite suspension of academic classes across all educational levels throughout the entire municipality to facilitate crime scene investigations and provide psychological counseling to traumatized students and staff.

The Department of Education expressed profound sorrow over the attack, confirming that national school administrators are working alongside provincial law enforcement agencies to review campus safety measures and extend trauma support to the bereaved community.

“Our immediate priority is the safety and well-being of our learners, teachers, and school personnel,” the education department said in an official statement. “We urge everyone to remain calm and refrain from sharing unverified information as authorities continue their investigation.”

The tragedy marks the third fatal campus shooting recorded in the Philippines within four months, underscoring growing public safety concerns across a country that maintains some of Southeast Asia’s highest rates of civilian firearm ownership despite school shootings remaining historically rare.

Reacting to the incident, the Governor of South Cotabato, Reynaldo Tamayo, issued an urgent appeal to licensed firearm holders across the province to enforce strict storage protocols to keep deadly weapons out of reach of minors.

“We cannot expect a handful of security personnel to monitor thousands of students,” Governor Tamayo said. “We need to work together because otherwise this will be very difficult for us to address.”