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SOUTH AFRICA — Three Nigerian nationals were killed in separate incidents across South Africa between September 18 and September 21, 2026.

The Nigerian Consulate-General in Johannesburg, through Consul-General Amb. Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, condemned the deaths in a statement released on Monday, September 28, 2026. Okay News reports that Consul-General Amb. Ninikanwa Okey-Uche stated the incidents raised fresh concerns regarding the safety of Nigerians and other foreigners residing in the country.

The first victim, Kenechukwu Christopher Igwemmadu, allegedly jumped to his death on September 18, 2026, while attempting to escape police harassment at Kenlin Court on Douglas Street in the Central Business District of Bloemfontein.

Two days later, on September 20, 2026, Olaniyi Olaleye Olatunde was shot at Spanata Bar and Grills Night Club in Mamelodi East, Pretoria, after attempting to stop a South African customer from leaving the venue with a club-owned cup. Olaniyi Olaleye Olatunde, who worked as a security guard at the establishment, suffered serious injuries and profuse blood loss before dying at Mamelodi Hospital on the morning of September 21, 2026.

The third victim, Christian Hillary Nnaemeka, was allegedly assaulted, tortured, and killed on September 21, 2026, in Primrose, Ekurhuleni, during an operation conducted by members of the Sizok’thola team led by South African politician and investigative content creator Xolani Khumalo. Christian Hillary Nnaemeka collapsed from injuries and exhaustion after attempting to escape by jumping over a fence and was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital.

The Consulate-General also cited the previous death of Emeka Clement Uzor, who was shot dead by the reality television crew of Xolani Khumalo in Windsor East, Randburg, on February 9, 2026. The statement noted that no arrests have been made in that case while Xolani Khumalo runs for election as Mayor of Ekurhuleni.

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, stated that the three recent deaths brought the total number of Nigerians killed in South Africa in 2026 to 12. Femi Fani-Kayode added that 112 Nigerians have been killed in the country since 2022, with 32 of the victims killed by members of South African security forces, and noted that no individual has been convicted for any of the crimes.