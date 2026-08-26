Three Vigilantes Killed in Midnight Attack in Plateau, Nigeria

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RIYOM, Nigeria – Three members of a local vigilante group were killed at about 2:00am WAT on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, when gunmen attacked a civilian guard post in Gwa Rim community, located in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, Nigeria.

Okay News reports that Damba Dang, a native of Riyom, confirmed the attack occurred while the community was sleeping and stated that gunmen opened fire on the local security guards keeping watch at the post.

Dang said the vigilantes were stationed at the post to protect residents from local attacks, adding that residents are experiencing growing concerns regarding community safety following renewed violence in the area.

Dang called on security agencies to strengthen security around Gwa Rim and other vulnerable communities in Riyom, requesting that security operatives investigate the incident, track down the perpetrators, and bring those responsible to justice.