Three Vigilantes Killed in Night Attack in Plateau State

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JOS, Nigeria — Gunmen killed three community vigilantes during a night attack in the NTV community of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State, on September 15, 2026.

Okay News reports that the incident occurred around 11:00 PM WAT while the local security volunteers were on duty protecting residents and their homes.

A resident of the community, Gabriel Ayuba, confirmed the shooting during an interview with journalists.

“The incident happened around 11pm. The men were watching over the community when the gunmen shot at them,” Gabriel Ayuba said. “It is very sad that people who were only protecting the community were attacked and killed.”

The spokesman of the Berom Youth Moulders, Rwang Tengwong, also confirmed the deaths in a separate statement.

“Three persons were killed in the attack,” Rwang Tengwong said. “The incident is unfortunate, and we call on the security agencies to intensify patrols and take proactive measures to protect our communities. The people cannot continue to live in fear while those volunteering to protect their communities are being killed.”

Rwang Tengwong asked security personnel to investigate the incident, identify the gunmen responsible, and bring the perpetrators to justice. He further appealed to local residents to stay vigilant and report suspicious movements to security officers.

Efforts to contact local security operatives for confirmation were unsuccessful at the time of publication.