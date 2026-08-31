Tim Cook Shares Farewell Message on Final Day as Apple CEO

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CUPERTINO, United States – Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has shared an emotional farewell message with customers, developers, and employees on his final day leading the global technology giant, expressing deep gratitude to the worldwide Apple community as he prepares to transition into the role of Executive Chairman on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The milestone marks the conclusion of Cook’s historic 15-year tenure at the helm of Apple, having taken over leadership from late co-founder Steve Jobs in August 2011, with longtime Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus officially stepping in as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer.

Okay News reports that Cook reflected on his time leading the Cupertino-based tech company in a personal message published on Monday, August 31, 2026, reassuring users that his commitment to Apple’s culture and community remains unchanged.

“Sending lots of love to the Apple community on my last day as CEO,” Cook stated. “My title changes tomorrow, but the love I have for the Apple community never will. Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration. My gratitude is endless, and I’m excited for the next chapter!”

The leadership handover represents the formal execution of Apple’s long-term succession blueprint, which was unanimously ratified by the company’s board of directors in April 2026 to ensure seamless operational and strategic continuity across Apple’s hardware, software, and services divisions.

Cook’s 15-year stewardship oversaw one of the most prolific periods of commercial expansion and corporate valuation growth in global business history. Under his leadership, Apple pioneered major product categories, including the Apple Watch, AirPods, and the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer, while expanding a high-margin services division powered by Apple Pay, Apple Music, and iCloud.

During Cook’s tenure, Apple’s market valuation expanded from approximately $350 billion in 2011 to nearly $4 trillion, while annual revenues nearly quadrupled. The company also expanded its retail footprint to more than 500 physical stores across 200 countries and territories, supporting an active global installed base exceeding 2.5 billion devices.

In his new role as Executive Chairman, Cook will continue to advise Ternus, engage international policymakers, and advance core corporate initiatives. As part of the broader governance restructuring, former board chairman Arthur Levinson transitions to the role of lead independent director, while Ternus joins Apple’s board of directors effective September 1.