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LOS ANGELES, United States – Legendary English stage, film, and television actor Tim Curry, whose career spanned more than five decades and whose magnetic performances defined cult classics from The Rocky Horror Picture Show to Stephen King’s It, has died at the age of 80, his representatives and law enforcement confirmed on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the actor’s Los Angeles residence late Tuesday night at 11:23 pm, where he was pronounced dead, with authorities confirming that no foul play is suspected in his passing.

Okay News reports that Curry rose to international stardom through his defining portrayal of the flamboyant scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter, originating the role on stage in London in 1973 before immortalizing the performance in the 1975 film adaptation The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which evolved into one of the longest-running and most celebrated cinematic phenomena in history.

Over a versatile screen career, Curry captivated generations of filmgoers with memorable turns as the sinister concierge Mr. Hector in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, the witty butler Wadsworth in the 1985 mystery comedy Clue, Long John Silver in Muppet Treasure Island, and the terrifying entity Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the 1990 television adaptation of Stephen King’s It.

A distinguished figure in musical theatre, Curry earned three Tony Award nominations for his performances in Amadeus (1981), My Favorite Year (1993), and Spamalot (2005), alongside winning a Daytime Emmy Award for his extensive voice-acting work across animated productions including The Wild Thornberrys and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Despite suffering a major stroke in 2012 that severely restricted his physical mobility and required extensive surgical recovery, Curry remained actively engaged with creative projects, convention appearances, and voice roles, reflecting on his resilience and theatrical journey in his memoir, Vagabond.