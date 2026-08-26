Tinubu Aide Sunday Dare Rejects Atiku Proposal to Subsidise Crude

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Special Adviser to Nigeria‘s President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, criticised a proposal by the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar, to subsidise crude oil supplied to local refineries on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

Okay News reports that Sunday Dare stated in a post on his X handle that selling crude to local refiners at discounted prices would create an immediate fiscal hole in the Federation Account.

Sunday Dare said selling federation crude below market price would slash allocations to federal, state, and local governments for schools, hospitals, and security. He stated that preferential crude allocations risk creating artificial monopolies, destabilising smaller indigenous modular refiners, and violating the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act.

Sunday Dare added that any regime creating a wide price gap between Nigerian pump prices and neighbouring West African markets guarantees cross-border fuel smuggling. He said, “This idea is an economic safari. Applying painkillers to a festering wound.”

The statements followed Atiku Abubakar’s renewed insistence on Tuesday that he would restore fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027. Atiku Abubakar disowned comments by his media aide, Paul Ibe, saying, “Earlier, one of my press aides contradicted me in a policy statement as far as subsidy is concerned. I want to repeat categorically that when I said I would return to subsidy, I will! Nigeria is rich enough to look after the welfare of its citizens. Let it be clearly stated that he was not speaking on my own authority,”

Paul Ibe had explained that crude oil would be sold at a discounted price to refiners to enable the production of cheap fuel and diesel. He said, “The crude oil will be sold at a discounted price, subsidised to refiners, and that will enable refiners to be able to produce fuel and diesel at a cheap cost. And when they produce cheaply, they will sell at the real pump price,”

President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of the petrol subsidy during his inauguration on May 29, 2023.