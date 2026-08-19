Tinubu Appoints Abel Enitan as Head of Nigeria’s Civil Service

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ABUJA, Nigeria — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, with the appointment taking effect on August 27, 2026.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, announced the appointment in a State House statement issued on August 19, 2026.

Okay News reports that Enitan will succeed Didi Esther Walson-Jack, who is due to retire from the Federal Civil Service after attaining the statutory retirement age of 60.

Enitan, from Osun State, southwestern Nigeria, is currently the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service.

He has served as a Permanent Secretary for seven years and seven months, with postings at the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the Office of the Vice President, and currently the Federal Ministry of Education.

The Presidency said Enitan brings extensive institutional experience and a strong understanding of the workings of Nigeria’s federal bureaucracy to the role.

Tinubu also thanked Walson-Jack for her years of service and for the reforms introduced during her tenure.

The President urged the incoming Head of the Civil Service to build on ongoing reforms, strengthen professionalism and efficiency, and make the service more responsive to the needs of Nigerians.

He also charged Enitan to lead a Civil Service that is merit-driven, accountable and capable of supporting the implementation of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Enitan was born on December 12, 1966.

He attended Ajibode Grammar School, Ibadan, and the College of Arts and Science, Ile-Ife, before studying at the University of Lagos, where he graduated in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Banking.

He later obtained a Master of Science degree in Public Policy Analysis from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, in 2015.

The appointment takes effect on August 27, 2026, when Enitan is expected to assume leadership of the Federal Civil Service.