August 12, 2026

Tinubu Approves Deep Offshore Investment Framework to Attract $50 Billion

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Tinubu Approves Deep Offshore Investment Framework to Attract $50 Billion
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a landmark deep offshore investment framework designed to replace individual project negotiations with a standardized rulebook aimed at unlocking up to $50 billion (N68.1 trillion) in new capital investments.

The regulatory overhaul replaces project-by-project negotiations with clear eligibility guidelines and tax remissions under the Deep Offshore Oil and Gas Projects Incentives Order, 2026. According to Okay News reports, the policy will initially restart stalled large-scale developments, beginning with the $10 billion (N13.6 trillion) Bonga South West project, while authorizing NNPC Limited to amend existing Production Sharing Contracts.

Special Adviser to the President on Oil and Gas Olu Arowolo-Verheijen stated that qualifying projects will mandate maximum local execution to expand domestic engineering, fabrication, and marine logistics capability. She noted the objective is to generate skilled employment, strengthen local supply chains, and position Nigeria as Africa’s hub for offshore project execution.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga confirmed that the framework was developed following inter-agency collaboration involving the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, and the Nigeria Revenue Service to enhance long-term investment certainty across the energy sector.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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