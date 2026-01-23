Tinubu Begins Ambassador Deployments With Postings To Paris, Washington, And London

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the deployment of three ambassadors-designate from the wider list of 68 nominees earlier confirmed by the Senate, Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber, in December.

The three postings cover France, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom, while no ambassador has yet been assigned to Turkey, the presidency said.

Okay News reports that the President approved Ambassador Ayodele Oke as Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to France, a leading European Union member state with its capital in Paris.

He also approved Colonel Lateef Are as the ambassador-designate to the United States of America, the world’s largest economy with its capital in Washington, District of Columbia.

In addition, the President approved the posting of Ambassador Amin Dalhatu as the high commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom, a major European country with its capital in London. Nigeria typically uses the title “high commissioner” for postings to fellow Commonwealth nations, reflecting long-standing diplomatic practice.

In a memo sent to Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President directed the ministry to inform the governments of the three host countries through the required diplomatic channels, in line with standard procedures for formal acceptance and accreditation.

The statement did not give a date for when the remaining confirmed nominees would receive their postings, but it stressed that only three deployments have been approved so far from the total confirmed list.

The press release was signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, on Thursday, 22 January 2026.