Tinubu Calls For Riek Machar’s Release As African Leaders Press South Sudan Peace Deal

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the government of South Sudan to free the country’s First Vice President, Riek Machar, calling for his “immediate and unconditional release” as African leaders renewed pressure for full implementation of South Sudan’s revitalised peace agreement.

The call was contained in a statement issued on Monday, February 16, 2026, and signed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to Nigeria’s President on Media and Communications in the Office of Nigeria’s Vice President. Okay News reports that Tinubu’s message was delivered at a high-level African Union meeting focused on South Sudan’s peace process.

Tinubu was represented by Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, at the African Union High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan, also known as the C-5 Plus Summit, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the 39th African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government. The meeting was chaired by South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

In remarks contained in the statement, Tinubu said African leaders were asking South Sudan’s authorities to release opposition figures and open space for political dialogue. “We wish to specifically call on the government to consider the immediate and unconditional release from detention of the Vice President and other key opposition figures.

“It is also imperative to convene an all-inclusive South Sudan national dialogue and reconciliation forum. We call on all parties to engage constructively with authorities in the mediation process without preconditions,” Tinubu said.

The Nigerian leader said the focus was to support South Sudanese citizens who want stability after years of political and security tensions. He said Nigeria aligned with other African countries in backing a swift end to the crisis and the implementation of the peace framework guiding the country’s transition.

“We support the lofty ambition of all parties and wish to reiterate our doctrinal commitment to accompany the South Sudanese Transitional Government of Unity as well as the good people of the country to actualise their aspiration for lasting peace and development,” he added.

Tinubu also argued that national unity and agreement among political leaders were essential for South Sudan’s transition, urging African leaders to prioritise inclusive and credible elections. He described inclusive, peaceful, and transparent elections as “the only way to build trust and confidence in the country’s future and leadership.”

He further highlighted Nigeria’s involvement in the Regional Partnership for Democracy, while warning that insecurity and political tension could delay key transition steps in South Sudan, including reforms in the security sector and the drafting of a constitution.

President Ramaphosa, according to the statement, praised African leaders for sustaining efforts to resolve the conflict, while noting that implementation of the revitalised peace agreement had been slow, eight years after it was endorsed. He described the C-5 Plus Summit as “a demonstration of the commitment of leaders to finding a lasting solution in the interest of the people of South Sudan.”

The statement added that Djibouti’s President, Ismail Omar Guelleh, who also chairs the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), reaffirmed the regional bloc’s support for peace in South Sudan and proposed appointing a lead mediator to track implementation and respond to emerging challenges.

Other leaders and officials listed as attending included the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf; Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali; Algeria’s President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune; and representatives from Chad, Rwanda, and other countries.

Separately, the statement said Nigeria pledged “full infrastructural and operational support” for a Combined Maritime Task Force in the Gulf of Guinea, a strategic Atlantic Ocean corridor off West Africa that has faced longstanding maritime security threats. Tinubu said Nigeria would provide “office buildings, ships, helicopters, and temporary personnel to ensure the Force remains effective in combating transnational organised crimes and enhancing maritime security across the region.”