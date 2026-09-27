Tinubu Celebrates Bishop David Oyedepo on 72nd Birthday

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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has extended warm congratulations to the Founder and Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, commending his four decades of spiritual leadership, educational institution-building, and philanthropic service to Nigeria and the global community, the State House announced in Abuja on Sunday morning, September 27, 2026.

The presidential tribute joins expressions of goodwill from the Christian Association of Nigeria, the global congregation of Winners’ Chapel, and educational administrators acknowledging the cleric’s footprint in national development.

Okay News reports that in an official press dispatch issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu recognized Bishop Oyedepo’s sustained advocacy for ethical living, enterprise, and institutional discipline.

“President Tinubu joins the Oyedepo family, Living Faith Church Worldwide, the Christian community and millions of Bishop Oyedepo’s admirers in celebrating a life devoted to faith, service, leadership and human development,” the statement noted, adding that the President acknowledged the cleric’s consistent emphasis on integrity, diligence, responsibility, and personal excellence.

The President observed that Bishop Oyedepo’s ministry has served as a moral anchor for families and public institutions, noting that his teachings on personal accountability and vision continue to inspire millions across the African continent and the diaspora.

President Tinubu specifically praised the cleric’s visionary contributions to Nigeria’s tertiary education architecture through the establishment of Covenant University in Ota, Ogun State, and Landmark University in Omu-Aran, Kwara State, which have consistently set benchmarks for academic rigor, entrepreneurship, and agrarian innovation.

“Bishop Oyedepo’s influence extends beyond the pulpit into education, publishing, leadership development and humanitarian service, with the Living Faith Church maintaining a significant international presence across Africa and other parts of the world,” President Tinubu said. “For over four decades of ministry, Bishop Oyedepo has become a prominent Nigerian voice on faith, leadership, integrity, education and human development, with his books and teachings reaching audiences across national and continental boundaries.”

Highlighting the church’s social intervention programs, the Commander-in-Chief commended the David Oyedepo Foundation for its scholarship awards, medical outreaches, and emergency relief programs targeted at disadvantaged families.

“Bishop David Oyedepo has devoted decades to preaching faith, promoting integrity and encouraging excellence, while investing substantially in education and the development of human capacity,” the President remarked. “His commitment to building lives, institutions and communities has given his ministry a significant national and international footprint. I especially salute Bishop Oyedepo for the social-development initiatives, including schools, healthcare facilities, and humanitarian interventions, associated with his ministry and the David Oyedepo Foundation’s support for education and people in need.”

Concluding his congratulatory message, President Tinubu offered prayers for continued vitality, divine guidance, and strength for the renowned church leader as he continues his service to God and humanity.

“On this auspicious occasion of his 72nd birthday, I celebrate his life of service and pray that Almighty God will continue to grant him wisdom, strength, good health and renewed grace as he advances the cause of faith, education, morality and human development,” President Tinubu stated. “I wish Bishop Oyedepo many more years of fulfilment, good health and continued service to God and humanity.”