Tinubu Celebrates First Lady Oluremi on Her 66th Birthday

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ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, celebrated his wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, on her 66th birthday on Monday, September 21, 2026, calling her his truest friend and confidante.

Okay News reports that President Bola Tinubu issued the birthday message via a tribute posted on his official X account on Monday.

The tribute highlighted her support, patience, courage, and counsel throughout their years together. The President stated that she stood by him during difficult periods and shared his burdens while offering honest advice.

The statement acknowledged her role within their family, citing her devotion to raising their children and grandchildren through values of faith and kindness.

President Bola Tinubu noted her public service and humanitarian work across Nigeria through initiatives such as the New Era Foundation during their tenure in Lagos State and the current Renewed Hope Initiative. The President added that these programmes have provided assistance to young people, widows, elderly citizens, and women farmers, alongside her advocacy for individuals affected by tuberculosis and other diseases.

“Today, I celebrate the woman who has walked beside me with patience, grace and uncommon courage. Àwọn àgbà sọ pé, ‘Ìyàwó rere ni adé ọkọ rẹ̀.’ A good wife is her husband’s crown,” President Bola Tinubu said.

“The burdens that were mine to bear often found their way onto your shoulders. The thoughts I could not put into words somehow found their way to you. In difficult times, when the future was uncertain, you stayed calm beside me and prayed with me,” the President said.

“I call you my truest friend and confidante because you speak the truth plainly, even on the days I would rather not hear it,” President Bola Tinubu said.

“Our home bears the lasting imprint of your devotion. Our children and grandchildren have grown beneath the shelter of your prayers. They carry your values of faith and kindness wherever life takes them,” the President said.

“Nigerians know you for your compassion, kindness, generosity of spirit and steadfast faith. I have watched you touch lives quietly and consistently, offering hope and support to those in need,” President Bola Tinubu said.

“From the New Era Foundation during our years in the saddle in Lagos to the Renewed Hope Initiative today, your care has reached many young boys and girls, widows, elderly citizens, and women farmers across the country,” the President said.

“For you, compassion has never recognised the boundaries of tribe, region or religion,” President Bola Tinubu said.

“A long journey teaches a man the true value of a good partner. We have travelled a long road together. I think of the difficult decisions we talked through for hours and the sacrifices no one else saw. Laughter and prayer carried us through many of them,” the President said.

“If life returned me to the beginning, I would choose the same road that led me to you. Through every mile, my heart has always remained at home with you,” President Bola Tinubu said.

“Happy 66th birthday, my darling Oluremi. I pray that God Almighty will grant you many more years in good health and joy,” President Bola Tinubu said.