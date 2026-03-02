Tinubu Celebrates Gbajabiamila’s Mother on 96th Birthday

Abuja, Nigeria – President Bola Tinubu has extended warm greetings to Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila on the milestone occasion of her 96th birthday.

The renowned community leader, entrepreneur, and philanthropist is the mother of the President’s Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Okay News reports that the President used the special celebration to extol her resilience, industry, and remarkable life dedicated to the service of God and humanity.

He specifically acknowledged the family matriarch’s historic achievement as the first elected female local government chairperson in Lagos State, alongside her significant contributions to community and national development.

Highlighting her impactful professional background, President Tinubu praised the United Kingdom-trained nurse as a healthcare role model who utilized her extensive experience and resources to inspire and mentor others.

He concluded his heartfelt tribute by praying that Almighty God continues to grant the nonagenarian good health and strength to continue her good works.