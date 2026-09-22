Tinubu Celebrates Juju Legend King Sunny Ade on 80th Birthday

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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has felicitated legendary Nigerian music icon and juju pioneer Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, MFR, popularly known as King Sunny Adé, on the celebration of his milestone 80th birthday, commending him for dedicating eight decades to musical excellence, artistic innovation, and international cultural ambassadorship, the State House announced in an executive tribute issued in Abuja on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The presidential celebration honors the veteran singer, multi-instrumentalist, and bandleader whose pioneering polyrhythmic guitar stylings, talking drum arrangements, and dynamic live performances propelled West African traditional sounds to prestigious international concert halls, earning him multiple Grammy nominations and widespread global acclaim.

Okay News reports that in an official message signed personally by the Commander-in-Chief on Tuesday, President Tinubu noted that King Sunny Adé’s enduring creative discipline transformed indigenous juju music into one of Nigeria’s most recognizable and enduring global cultural exports.

“For eight decades, you have exemplified musical excellence and cultural ambassadorship, enriching our nation and bringing joy to millions across generations,” President Tinubu stated in his tribute to the legendary guitarist. “Through your extraordinary talent, creativity, discipline, and enduring passion, you transformed juju music into a globally recognised Nigerian cultural treasure.”

The President praised the maestro’s enduring legacy as an ambassador of African artistic identity, remarking that his ability to weave classical Yoruba proverbs and traditional folklore with contemporary electric rhythms continues to bridge diverse generations and geographical boundaries.

“As one of Africa’s most celebrated entertainers, you have brought the richness of our culture to audiences worldwide,” the President affirmed. “Your distinctive sound, masterful blend of guitar, talking drums, and other traditional instruments, mesmerising dance steps, and innovative approach to music have earned you a distinguished place in the history of African arts and entertainment. Beyond your musical accomplishments, you have remained a proud ambassador of Nigeria, demonstrating through your career that our cultural heritage can transcend borders and speak powerfully to people everywhere.”

President Tinubu emphasized that King Sunny Adé’s life’s work has served as a bedrock for the contemporary explosion of Afrobeats and modern Nigerian creative expressions, preserving heritage while providing mentorship to young creative practitioners across the continent.

“At 80, you embody excellence, perseverance, and service to the arts,” the President noted. “Your achievements remind us that talent, when combined with dedication and commitment to one’s heritage, can become an enduring national legacy.”

On behalf of the First Family, the Federal Government, and the people of Nigeria, President Tinubu extended heartfelt congratulations to the music luminary, praying that Almighty God grant him robust health, divine wisdom, and many more fulfilling years of celebration.