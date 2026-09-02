Tinubu Celebrates ‘Renaissance Governor’ Dauda Lawal on Birthday

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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to the Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal, on the occasion of his birthday on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, describing him as a “Renaissance governor” whose administration has driven progressive change across the North-West state, the Presidency confirmed in a statement.

In a congratulatory message issued from the State House in Abuja, the President celebrated Dr. Lawal’s visionary leadership, noting that his developmental focus has revitalized governance and brought tangible dividends to the citizens of Zamfara.

Okay News reports that the presidential tribute was conveyed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, highlighting key socioeconomic strides recorded under Governor Lawal’s administration.

President Tinubu specifically acknowledged the governor’s urban renewal projects, aggressive infrastructure modernization, and concerted efforts to stimulate industrialization and commercial activity across the state.

Commending his commitment to human capital development, the President praised Governor Lawal for looking beyond physical infrastructure to implement wide-reaching social investments, including the rehabilitation of more than 800 primary and secondary schools and the recruitment of over 2,000 qualified teachers to raise educational standards.

The President further lauded the administration’s health sector interventions, citing the systematic upgrade of general hospitals and the consistent distribution of essential medical consumables and supplies across all local government areas in the state.

President Tinubu, an ardent advocate of balanced and inclusive growth, observed that Governor Lawal’s multi-sectoral blueprint reflects the ideal strategy for achieving holistic development, particularly in equipping citizens with the education and healthcare needed for economic self-reliance.

Joining family, friends, and the people of Zamfara State in marking the milestone, the President prayed for the governor’s continued good health and renewed strength as he serves his state and the nation.