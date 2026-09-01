Tinubu Celebrates VP Shettima at 60, Hails Dedicated Service

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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warmly congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 60th birthday, describing him as a trusted partner, an exceptional patriot, and an invaluable ally in steering the affairs of the nation, the State House announced on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

In a personal goodwill message issued to commemorate the milestone, President Tinubu rejoiced with Shettima’s wife, Nana Shettima, their children, extended family, and political associates, celebrating a lifetime defined by profound public service, sacrifice, and loyalty to national unity.

Okay News reports that the President reflected on Shettima’s journey through the private and public sectors, highlighting his background as an accomplished banker before his two-term tenure as Governor of Borno State and his elevation to the nation’s second-highest executive office.

“Kashim is not just a trusted ally or a valued colleague, but also a patriot whose life has been defined by service, commitment and sacrifice for worthy causes,” President Tinubu stated. “In celebrating Kashim, we celebrate his distinguished banking career and exemplary record of service to Borno State and Nigeria.”

The President commended Shettima’s steadfast courage and compassion throughout his years of public leadership, observing that in both subnational and federal capacities, the Vice President has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving the living standards of citizens.

President Tinubu singled out Shettima’s institutional contributions as Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), commending his purposeful leadership in harmonizing federal and state economic policies and fostering constructive intergovernmental collaboration across all 36 states.

“His respect for constitutional governance, democratic institutions, and dialogue and consultation has helped strengthen good governance,” the President noted. “As Chairman of the National Economic Council, Shettima has provided purposeful leadership in coordinating economic policy and fostering collaboration among the Federal Government and the sub-nationals.”

Acknowledging the Vice President’s enduring commitment to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda, Tinubu expressed profound appreciation for his steady support and collaborative counsel within the executive presidency.

“As a trusted partner, his loyalty, wisdom and sense of duty have remained invaluable to the administration,” Tinubu said. “I must thank Vice President Shettima for his steadfast support and partnership as we continue to join hands in delivering the promises of Renewed Hope to Nigerians. I am confident that working together, we will continue to make meaningful progress in building the Nigeria of our dreams.”

Concluding his tribute, President Tinubu offered prayers for Shettima’s continued well-being, asking Almighty Allah to guide, protect, and endow him with enduring wisdom, sound health, and many more years of dedicated service to Nigeria.