Tinubu Chairs First FEC Meeting Since June

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, is presiding over a meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Okay News reports that Tinubu commenced the session with the national anthem after arriving at the Council Chamber at 2:30 pm WAT.

The meeting is attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Didi Walson-Jack; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila. Ministers, presidential aides, and heads of government agencies are also present.

The council observed a minute’s silence in honour of two deceased former government officials. The members honoured Abubakar Alhaji, who served as the Minister of Finance under the Ibrahim Babangida administration and died on July 30, 2026, along with Prof Turner Isoun, a former Minister of Science and Technology under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, who died on July 15, 2026.

This is the first council meeting since June 29, 2026, when two new Federal Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Amina Gamawa of Bauchi State and Abdullahi Mukhtar of Kaduna State, were sworn in before the session.