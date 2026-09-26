Tinubu Charges NDA Graduates to Safeguard Constitution

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KADUNA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, directed newly commissioned officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, to uphold the country’s constitution, protect its citizens, and safeguard the national economy.

Okay News reports that Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Tajudeen Abbas, delivered the charge on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the combined passing-out parade at the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The parade featured cadets from the 73 Regular Course, Short Service Course 49, Direct Short Service Course 34, and Branch Commission Course 3. The Nigerian Defence Academy, established in 1964, expanded its counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency training while integrating technology into its military curriculum. Nigerian cadets are currently undergoing military training in the United Kingdom, United States, Brazil, and France, while the institution hosts cadets from several African nations, including Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Niger, Sierra Leone, and Uganda.

Infrastructure developments at the academy include expanded classrooms, staff and cadets’ quarters, firing ranges, and simulation centres. Innovations produced by the academy’s Centre for Innovation and Creativity include precision-guided munitions, remotely operated weapon systems, and multipurpose mobile robots.

Addressing national security challenges, the speech noted that kinetic military operations alone cannot defeat insecurity, citing poverty, unemployment, poor education, and social disintegration as underlying drivers of conflict.

“Your duty is to uphold the Constitution, safeguard our economy and protect our people,” President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said in the speech.