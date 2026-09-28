Tinubu Congratulates Osikoya, Awolowo on Guinness World Record

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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has congratulated Nigerian filmmakers Damilola Osikoya of Switch Visuals Productions and Nora Awolowo of Rixel Studios on achieving the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a single film screening, describing the global milestone as clear evidence of the exceptional dynamism and commercial potential powering Nigeria’s creative industry, the State House announced in Abuja on Monday afternoon, September 28, 2026.

The record-breaking screening took place on Saturday evening, September 26, 2026, at the historic Tafawa Balewa Square in Onikan, Lagos State, during the grand theatrical premiere of the Nigerian feature film “Black Market,” which drew an audience of more than 51,000 spectators to shatter the previous international benchmark of 43,624 attendees established in the Philippines in 2015.

Okay News reports that in an official presidential dispatch issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised the young producers for their entrepreneurial vision, artistic audacity, and technical excellence in orchestrating a gathering of unprecedented scale.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulates Nigerian filmmakers Damilola Osikoya of Switch Visual Production and Nora Awolowo of Rixel Studios on achieving the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a film screening,” the statement read, adding that the President celebrated the filmmakers for their creativity, enterprise, and ambition.

The Commander-in-Chief observed that Nigeria’s creative economy has evolved into a vital economic pillar, generating substantial commercial investment, creating thousands of sustainable jobs, and unlocking domestic and international distribution networks for home-grown talent.

President Tinubu noted that the global reach of Nigeria’s film, music, fashion, and visual arts industries continues to project the country’s cultural heritage, resilience, and storytelling to diverse audiences across the world.

He emphasized that the historic achievement recorded by the creators of “Black Market” proves what young Nigerians can accomplish when raw artistic creativity is paired with rigorous commercial planning and massive operational execution.

“The achievement of Black Market demonstrates what is possible when Nigerian creativity is matched with enterprise and scale,” the President stated, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to providing institutional frameworks, access to financing, and regulatory protections that enable young creatives to build sustainable livelihoods and globally competitive businesses from their talents.

The President commended the cast, crew, production partners, and technical teams involved in the production and public screening of the film, wishing the entire ensemble sustained success in their future cinematic endeavors.