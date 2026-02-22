Tinubu Congratulates Winners Of Elections In FCT, Kano And Rivers

Abuja, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended congratulations to winners of the recent elections held in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano State and Rivers State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted polls across the six area councils of the FCT, alongside by-elections in Ahoada East II and Khana II state constituencies in Rivers State, as well as Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State. The President urged all elected officials to serve with humility, patriotism and dedication, describing the mandate given to them by voters as a sacred trust.

President Tinubu also commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for what he described as notable achievements in the territory. He congratulated the leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano and Rivers on their electoral victories.

The President further praised INEC, security agencies and voters for ensuring a peaceful process, affirming that credible elections strengthen democratic institutions and urging the commission to continue improving future electoral exercises.