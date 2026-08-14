Tinubu Directs INEC on Osun Governorship Election

ABUJA, Nigeria: Nigeria‘s President, Bola Tinubu, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies to guarantee a peaceful, transparent, and credible governorship election in Osun State scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Okay News reports that Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, released an official statement on Friday, August 14, 2026, detailing the directives to electoral officials and security forces.

A total of 15 candidates are contesting the governorship seat, including incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, All Progressives Congress candidate Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, and African Democratic Congress candidate Najeem Salaam.

“As the people of Osun State head to the polling units to elect who will govern them in the next four years, I call on the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure orderly conduct of the election. The election must be transparent, free and fair. I urge INEC to ensure the integrity of the process,” Tinubu said.

The President directed the Inspector-General of Police and heads of security agencies deployed for the poll to provide maximum protection for voters and electoral officers.

“I have charged the Inspector-General of Police and other heads of security outfits taking part in the election to provide maximum security at polling units. No room should be allowed for troublemakers to disrupt the process,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu urged voters to participate in the election without fear, stating that “our elections must be credible, and the outcome of the Osun Governorship election must reflect the will of the people.”