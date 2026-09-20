Tinubu Felicitates Legislative By-Election Winners

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ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria‘s President Bola Tinubu congratulated the winners of the legislative by-elections held across five constituencies in Gombe, Kano, Bauchi, and Delta states on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 20, 2026, Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Nigeria‘s President Bola Tinubu, announced the felicitations following the conclusion of the polls. Okay News reports that the All Progressives Congress won four of the five available seats, while the Allied Peoples Movement secured one seat across one federal constituency and four State House of Assembly constituencies.

The victorious All Progressives Congress candidates were Kallamu MaiJama’a for the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency in Gombe State, Husseini Datti for the Dawakin Kudu State Constituency in Kano State, Okolosi Ator for the Udu State Constituency in Delta State, and Yakubu Ali for the Disina State Constituency in Bauchi State. Candidate Adamu Yakubu of the Allied Peoples Movement won the Sakwa State Constituency seat in Bauchi State.

“I am encouraged by the support Nigerians at the grassroots continue to show for our party and for the difficult but necessary reforms our administration has implemented over the past three years,” Bola Tinubu said in the statement.

Bola Tinubu said, “I urge Nigerians to remain steadfast and not be swayed by political opportunism. The benefits of these reforms will become increasingly evident as we enter the next phase of our programme.”

The President commended voters and security agencies for maintaining order during the voting process and applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission for conducting the polls following the August 15, 2026, Osun State governorship election. The Independent National Electoral Commission described the five by-elections as operational tests to provide lessons ahead of future elections.