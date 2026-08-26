Tinubu Hails Hausa Heritage, Language on World Hausa Day 2026

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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his congratulations to the global Hausa community on the occasion of the 2026 World Hausa Day, praising the ethnic group as a foundational pillar of national unity and lauding the language’s expanding influence in global commerce.

The President delivered the goodwill message on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, as cultural delegates from across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas gathered at the historic palace of the Emir of Daura in Katsina State for the annual cultural exhibition.

“The Hausa people are great pillars that play a vital role in the unity and progress of Nigeria,” Tinubu stated. “The Hausa language, without doubt, has flourished and has become a major language of unity and commerce across the world. I congratulate the vast Hausa community on the occasion of Hausa Day, which is being celebrated at the historic Daura Palace today.”

Okay News reports that World Hausa Day, formally known as Ranar Hausa, is an annual cultural celebration instituted on August 26, 2015, by Nigerian journalist Abdulbaki Aliyu Jari to promote the indigenous language online and preserve its rich linguistic heritage amid advancing digital technology.

Over the past decade, the grassroots initiative has evolved into an international festival showcasing traditional Hausa art, culinary heritage, musical performances, and the popular indigenous combat sport, Dambe.

This year’s primary celebration in Daura, widely regarded in historical lore as the cradle of the Hausa states, aims to project the depth of Hausa cultural identity to an audience of millions globally while fostering inter-ethnic cohesion across West Africa and the diaspora.