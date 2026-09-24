Tinubu Hails Nigeria-US Agreement to Unlock $700bn Mining Sector

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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has welcomed a bilateral mining investment agreement signed in New York between the Federal Government and the United States, affirming that the strategic pact will unlock commercial investments into Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, estimated at about $700 billion, while accelerating industrialization through mandatory local value addition, the State House announced in an executive dispatch in Abuja on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

The bilateral framework agreement was executed and exchanged at Nigeria House in New York on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly by Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Henry Alake, and the United States Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau, creating an institutional channel for business-to-business transactions and technical cooperation between both nations.

Okay News reports that in an official statement issued on Thursday, President Tinubu underscored that the international accord reinforces his administration’s deliberate economic policy prohibiting the export of unprocessed mineral ores in favor of domestic beneficiation.

“Under our Renewed Hope administration, Nigeria remains open to partnerships that deliver meaningful benefits at home and create opportunities for our people,” President Tinubu stated. “I welcome the agreement signed in New York by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to deepen American investment in Nigeria’s mining sector and help unlock the potential of our mineral resources, estimated at about $700 billion.”

The President highlighted that tying the issuance of new statutory mining licences to local refining and processing facilities has already begun yielding tangible outcomes, citing new mineral processing plants established across the country and expanding capital commitments from international investors targeting critical energy transition metals such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt.

“From the beginning, we made a deliberate choice to move Nigeria away from simply extracting and exporting raw minerals,” the Commander-in-Chief explained. “We tied new mining licences to local value addition and have worked to attract investment into processing and refining here at home. That policy is already producing results. New processing plants are being established, billions of dollars in investment commitments have entered the sector, and investor interest in Nigeria’s critical minerals continues to grow.”

President Tinubu articulated a long-term roadmap to expand the initiative across the entire extractive spectrum, ranging from high-resolution geological surveys and extraction to commercial smelting, chemical refining, and industrial component manufacturing.

The President emphasized that the economic dividends must directly empower the domestic workforce, stating that geologists, chemical engineers, technicians, and artisans must secure skilled employment, while local transport operators and fabrication contractors participate actively in supply chains.

“At every stage, Nigerians must benefit,” President Tinubu noted. “Our geologists, engineers and technicians must find work. Our young people must acquire new skills. Local contractors, transporters and suppliers must have opportunities to build businesses. Processing closer to where minerals are found should bring industry, infrastructure and better livelihoods to mining communities.”

He observed that shifting Nigeria from a primary exporter of commodities to a manufacturer of refined, high-value goods is fundamental to structural economic diversification, inviting American commercial partners to bring capital, advanced engineering tools, and technical expertise to develop projects locally.

“Our mineral wealth must create Nigerian jobs, grow Nigerian businesses and bring greater prosperity to the communities where these resources are found,” President Tinubu concluded. “This is how we turn the reforms we have made into opportunities for every Nigerian.”