Tinubu Hails Rescue of 15 NYSC Members, 6 Others in Kogi

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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the nation’s security agencies following the successful rescue of 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and six other citizens who were abducted by armed bandits in Kogi State, the Presidency confirmed on Monday, August 31, 2026.

The 21 victims—comprising eight males and 13 females—were rescued unharmed from kidnappers’ hideouts situated inside the dense forests of Ofu Local Government Area on Monday afternoon following a coordinated joint Search and Rescue (SAR) mission.

Okay News reports that the successful operation was executed through synchronized tactical intelligence and frontline deployment involving personnel from the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Department of State Services (DSS), and local hunters and vigilante groups.

In a personal statement issued from the State House in Abuja, President Tinubu expressed immense relief over the safe extraction of the corps members and fellow citizens, noting that the victims are currently receiving comprehensive medical evaluation and psychosocial support before being reunited with their families.

“I am delighted to receive the news that the fifteen members of the National Youth Service Corps and six other innocent and law-abiding Nigerians abducted last week in Kogi State by some criminal elements have regained their freedom,” President Tinubu said.

The Commander-in-Chief lauded the bravery, tactical discipline, and synergy displayed by the combined search-and-rescue units, while acknowledging the patience and fortitude exhibited by the families of the victims during their harrowing ordeal.

“I wholeheartedly commend the combined SAR team for their courage and appreciate families and loved ones of the abductees for their understanding during the ordeals of their loved ones,” the President stated.

President Tinubu disclosed that while the hostages have been freed, military and police tactical teams remain stationed in the terrain to track down the fleeing kidnappers and dismantle their logistical networks.

“While the abductees have been safely rescued, our gallant security forces are still on the trail of the routed kidnappers, in line with my directive to sustain the pressure on all criminal elements,” Tinubu affirmed. “Those responsible will face the full weight of the law, and our security agencies will pursue everyone who aided this crime. My administration remains committed to ensuring that every Nigerian can travel across our country without fear.”

Reassuring families across the country regarding the welfare of youth corps members deployed nationwide, the President reiterated that the Federal Government will continue to reinforce highway surveillance and regional intelligence frameworks to ensure maximum security for all citizens.