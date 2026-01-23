Tinubu Hosts New Olubadan of Ibadan, Ladoja, at State House

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday hosted the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, at the Presidential Villa, also known as Aso Villa, in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The visit came less than four months after Ladoja was installed as the 44th Olubadan, the traditional ruler of Ibadan, a major city in Oyo State in southwestern Nigeria. It was also the monarch’s first official meeting with President Tinubu since he ascended the throne.

Okay News reports that the meeting took place a day after Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the elected leader of Oyo State, was also received by President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

As of the time of reporting, details of what was discussed during the president’s meeting with the Olubadan were not made public.

Before becoming the Olubadan, Oba Ladoja served as governor of Oyo State from May 2003 to January 2006 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), one of Nigeria’s major political parties.

Oba Ladoja became Olubadan in September 2025 following the death of his predecessor, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who died in July after a short time on the throne.

His emergence followed Ibadan’s long-standing succession arrangement, which rotates the traditional stool between the civil line, known as Egbe Agba, and the military line, known as Balogun. Olakulehin was from the Balogun line, and Ladoja’s succession from the Egbe Agba line aligned with that established custom.

Before taking the throne, Ladoja held the title of Otun Olubadan, a senior rank within the traditional hierarchy. He assumed that position in August 2024, a role that placed him next in line to become Olubadan.