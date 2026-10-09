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Tinubu Pays Tribute to Nigerian Media Scholar Sobowale, Dead at 85

Tinubu has paid tribute to Idowu Sobowale, the communication scholar and former Lagos education commissioner, following his death at 85.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
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Idowu Sobowale wearing a burgundy cap and traditional clothing.
Idowu Sobowale in a photograph accompanying the presidential tribute. Photo: State House.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to Idowu Akanbi Sobowale, a mass communication professor and former Lagos State education commissioner who died at 85.

The presidential statement was signed by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, on October 8, 2026. It appeared on the State House website on October 9.

Tinubu said: “Professor Sobowale was committed to intellectual excellence, professional ethics, and the training of young Nigerians.”

Okay News reports that Tinubu recalled Sobowale’s service in his Lagos administration as a special adviser and education commissioner. Lagos State is in southwestern Nigeria.

The president also offered condolences to the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria, whose board of trustees Sobowale chaired.

The association’s published history records his involvement from its formation. At a media educators’ conference in 2012, Sobowale supported a proposal to establish a professional body and helped ask Nosa Owens-Ibie to organise the preparatory work.

The organisation brought together academics and other communication professionals. Sobowale presided over its first general meeting in Lagos on February 7, 2014, as chairman of its board of trustees.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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