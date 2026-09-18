Tinubu, Macron Hold Private Dinner at Élysée Palace in Paris

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PARIS, France — Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, held a private dinner with French President, Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed details of the meeting in a public statement released on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Okay News reports that President Bola Tinubu met with French President Emmanuel Macron alongside Brigitte Macron at the French presidential residence. Bayo Onanuga stated that the meeting reflected the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and France alongside their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.