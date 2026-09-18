Today

Tinubu, Macron Hold Private Dinner at Élysée Palace in Paris

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Published
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu and French President Emmanuel Macron during a private dinner at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

PARIS, FranceNigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, held a private dinner with French President, Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed details of the meeting in a public statement released on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Okay News reports that President Bola Tinubu met with French President Emmanuel Macron alongside Brigitte Macron at the French presidential residence. Bayo Onanuga stated that the meeting reflected the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and France alongside their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Corrections and tips
Recommendations

Recommended for you

Google Search

Prefer Okay News on Google

Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Advertisement

About the author

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Your Okay News

Reader center