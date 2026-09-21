Tinubu Mourns Ex-Kogi Governor Ibrahim Idris at 77

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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of former Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, CON, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 77, describing his transition as a significant loss to the political and democratic development of Kogi State and the Nigerian federation, the State House announced in an executive condolence statement in Abuja on Monday, September 21, 2026.

The President’s message follows the transition of the elder statesman and industrialist, whose two terms as executive governor between 2003 and 2011 spearheaded critical statewide advancements across basic schooling, road network expansion, civil service stabilization, and rural healthcare delivery.

Okay News reports that in an official statement issued on Monday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu extended heartfelt condolences to the Idris family, the Government and people of Kogi State, as well as the deceased’s political associates, friends, and contemporaries across the nation.

President Tinubu noted that the former governor dedicated a substantial portion of his life to public service, community development, and grassroots philanthropy, cementing an enduring legacy that will remain etched in the institutional memory of the Confluence State.

“Alhaji Ibrahim Idris was a committed public servant whose years in office formed an important chapter in the political and developmental history of Kogi State,” President Tinubu remarked in his official tribute. “His passing is a painful loss to his family, Kogi State, and Nigeria. At this difficult moment, we must remember and honour his contributions to the growth of his state and our nation.”

The President acknowledged Alhaji Idris’s contributions toward nurturing Nigeria’s Fourth Republic democracy, highlighting his steadfast engagement in national political dialogues and his pragmatic approach to multi-ethnic governance during his eight years at the helm of Kogi State.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his family and the people of Kogi State,” President Tinubu affirmed. “May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.”

President Tinubu prayed that the Almighty grant the bereaved family, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, and the entire citizenry of Kogi State the divine strength and fortitude to bear the loss of the respected statesman.