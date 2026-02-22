Tinubu Mourns Former UBA Chairman, Chief Israel Ogbue

Abuja, Nigeria – President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Chairman of United Bank for Africa, Chief Israel Ogbue, who died at the age of 99.

In a statement issued by the State House, the President commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the late banking executive, acknowledging his distinguished career in the Federal Civil Service, the National Insurance Corporation (NICON), and NAL Merchant Bank.

Chief Ogbue served as a non-executive director of UBA from 2005 to 2011 before his appointment as Chairman, a position he held until 2013. During his tenure, he was noted for his dignity, strategic foresight and principled leadership at a critical period in the bank’s transformation.

The late Chief Ogbue was the father of Dr. Awele Elumelu, wife of UBA Group Chairman Tony Elumelu.

President Tinubu extended his condolences to the Elumelu family, as well as to the board, management and staff of UBA. He acknowledged the numerous tributes celebrating the late chairman’s exemplary life as a devoted family man, committed public servant and Christian who dedicated his time and resources to serving the church, the vulnerable and his community.

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul and for comfort for his family during this period of mourning.