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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the 36 state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have resolved to implement aggressive, nationwide reductions in public transportation fares effective October 1, 2026, by scaling up the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric transit vehicles across subnational route networks.

The resolution was announced by the President following a consultative meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, August 27, 2026, where federal and state authorities agreed to constitute an immediate joint implementation committee to ensure that lower energy production costs translate into direct commuter savings.

Okay News reports that the initiative is anchored on the operational rollout of the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGi), which has already overseen the conversion of over 120,000 commercial vehicles nationwide, with an additional 100,000 conversion kits currently being deployed to conversion centres and transport union fleets.

“I am pleased with my discussion with the Governors’ Forum this afternoon. The Governors have, on their own initiative, resolved to take immediate measures to bring down the cost of transportation in their states, with a strong focus on leveraging the cost benefits of CNG and electric vehicles,” President Tinubu stated.

The President highlighted substantial federal investments through the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), which is financing more than 100 gas infrastructure facilities across the country, including 15 CNG mother stations and 86 daughter distribution stations.

Following the commissioning of major mother stations in Lagos, Abuja, and Owerri earlier in May—including an Abuja hub capable of refuelling 1,000 passenger cars and tricycles alongside 50 heavy-duty trucks and buses daily—the President directed the rollout of another 500 CNG refuelling stations, raising the national programme target to 1,000 stations.

Emphasizing that vehicles converted to CNG operate at a 60 to 80 percent cost reduction compared to petrol-powered engines, Tinubu noted that state governments possess the primary regulatory levers to enforce lower transit tariffs across intra-state corridors where citizens feel inflationary pressures most acutely.

“Intra-state transport is where Nigerians feel the cost most directly, and it is where the states hold the levers. I am encouraged that our Governors are moving to bring these benefits closer to the people they serve,” the President said. “From October 1, our goal is that Nigerians begin to partake in those savings through lower transport fares. We have agreed that cheaper fuel should result in cheaper fares.”