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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the immediate preparation of a comprehensive National Threat Assessment and a rolling five-year Strategic Defence Operations Plan to improve coordination among Nigeria’s defence, intelligence and security agencies.

The directive was issued on Wednesday at the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, Abuja, with the President tasking his Special Adviser on Homeland Security, Major General Adeyinka Famadewa, to coordinate the nine-member committee responsible for preparing the plan.

The committee includes National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Defence Minister Christopher Musa, Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle, Chief of Defence Staff Olufemi Oluyede and the service chiefs.

Directors-General of the Department of State Services and National Intelligence Agency, Tosin Ajayi and Muhammed Muhammed, are also members of the committee.

According to Okay News, the President said the framework would establish a shared understanding of Nigeria’s security threats, set operational objectives and identify the capabilities required to address them.

Tinubu cited recent security operations, including the rescue of pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, as evidence of what could be achieved through stronger coordination and intelligence-sharing among security agencies.

He said security requirements were often considered separately without sufficient reference to a unified national threat assessment or medium-term strategy, which could complicate coordination and limit efficient resource deployment.

The National Threat Assessment will identify the country’s principal security threats, rank them according to urgency and establish objectives for addressing them.

The Strategic Defence Operations Plan will then translate the assessment into operational priorities, identifying required forces and capabilities, equipment and support needs, existing gaps and an implementation timetable.

The committee has been directed to begin work immediately and submit both documents to the President within 90 days for consideration and approval.

Once approved, the plan will serve as the main framework for coordinating military and defence operations over the medium term.

It will also guide the preparation of a multi-year defence expenditure and procurement plan, with resources directed towards agreed operational priorities and critical national security needs.

The President further directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Office of the National Security Adviser to take immediate steps to implement the directive.