Tinubu Orders Comprehensive Reform of Nigerian Football System

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered a sweeping, comprehensive reform of Nigerian football administration and domestic competition structures following persistent failures by the country’s national teams to qualify for major continental and global tournaments, the Presidency announced on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President emphasized that the sector’s recurring challenges stem from deep-seated institutional deficits rather than a shortage of elite talent, national passion, or government funding.

Okay News reports that the presidential intervention comes against the backdrop of mounting public discontent over the management of the sport, underscored by the Super Eagles missing out on consecutive FIFA World Cups and recent tournament setbacks suffered across various national squads.

“The reform must respond to a longstanding need to strengthen governance, administration, stakeholder representation, development pathways, domestic competitions and accountability across Nigerian football,” President Tinubu stated.

The President noted that while other sports have recorded measurable progress following the re-establishment and administrative reset of the National Sports Commission (NSC), football has lagged behind due to systemic inefficiencies within its regulatory and operational apparatus.

“Football, Nigeria’s most popular sport and the greatest beneficiary of public support, investment and national attention, has continued to struggle basically due to structural deficits within the system,” Tinubu noted, stressing that Nigerian football must begin to match the country’s exceptional talent, passion, and resources with stronger institutions and sustained performance.

To execute the overhaul, President Tinubu directed the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, to collaborate closely with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Secretariat and key football stakeholders to maintain continuity in daily football operations while driving a broad, consultative restructuring framework.

The Presidency affirmed that the reform process will involve constructive diplomatic engagements with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to ensure full alignment with international football statutes and prevent regulatory friction.

Tinubu urged club owners, players, administrators, and the general public to support the transitional process, calling for collective action to build a transparent, viable, and globally competitive football ecosystem.