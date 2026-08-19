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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to channel seized funds, unclaimed dividends and dormant funds to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to support students’ education.

The directive, endorsed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, while briefing State House correspondents after Wednesday’s FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Okay News reports that the measure is aimed at strengthening NELFUND’s finances and enabling it to meet its growing obligations under the federal government’s student loan programme.

“The President has directed — and this was endorsed by FEC — that all seized funds by the EFCC should be directed to NELFUND to fund the education of our children,” Alausa said.

He added that the President had also directed that unclaimed dividends from the capital market trust fund and dormant account trust fund be channelled to NELFUND.

According to the minister, the initiative reflects the administration’s priority of protecting the educational future of Nigerian children and students.

However, Alausa said funds currently subject to legal challenges would not be transferred until the necessary legal issues had been resolved.

He said legal reviews were underway to establish the appropriate framework for implementing the directive and ensure compliance with existing laws.

“Funds currently subject to legal challenges will be excluded from the transfer process,” he said, adding that the focus would be on unencumbered funds previously looted and rightfully belonging to Nigerians.

NELFUND was established under the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-enactment) Act, 2024, signed into law by President Tinubu on April 3, 2024.

The fund administers the federal government’s student loan scheme, which is designed to provide eligible Nigerian students with financial support for higher education.