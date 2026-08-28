Tinubu Orders Forensic Audit of IPPIS, Federal Agencies

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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, to coordinate a comprehensive, independent forensic audit of all Federal Government payroll systems, public financial platforms, and statutory agencies to eliminate systemic vulnerabilities, payroll fraud, and unauthorized entities across the public service, the Presidency announced on Friday, August 28, 2026.

In an official statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the directive follows a resolution adopted by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on August 19, 2026, in response to alarming findings by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) concerning “fake agencies,” ghost workers, and pervasive internal control failures.

Okay News reports that the forensic review comprises two interconnected components designed to sanitize government personnel expenditure and establish a verified legal registry of all federal establishments.

The first component focuses on a forensic examination of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) alongside related personnel, pension, and financial-management architectures. The audit team will trace how ineligible or fictitious persons were enrolled, reconcile figures flagged by the ICPC, and review biometric, identity, bank account, and access authorization controls.

Additionally, investigators will assess data interfaces between IPPIS and core public accounting platforms—including the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), Remita, the Treasury Single Account (TSA), and Sub-TSA frameworks—to establish whether financial leakages resulted from software defects, process lapses, weak segregation of duties, or deliberate circumvention.

The second component involves a comprehensive census and legal verification of all federal ministries, departments, agencies, commissions, councils, and parastatals. The exercise will establish a definitive national inventory of government bodies, verify their enabling statutory legislation, and audit how entities secured budgetary allocations, correspondence privileges, office facilities, and administrative recognition.

President Tinubu instructed that the audit team operate under the highest standards of professional independence and work in close synergy with the ICPC to complement ongoing prosecutions, criminal investigations, and the recovery of diverted public funds.

The Presidency emphasized that the intervention aims to fundamentally overhaul the institutional architecture of the Federal Government, close administrative loopholes, and ensure that only legally established entities and eligible civil servants access the national treasury.