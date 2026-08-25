Tinubu Orders Immediate Rescue of Niger State Abduction Victims

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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and allied intelligence agencies to immediately execute a coordinated search and rescue operation to secure the release of victims abducted in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President condemned the assault on rural communities, describing the gunmen who carried out the killings and kidnappings as enemies of humanity who will be held accountable.

“Those who carried out this cowardly attack on defenceless Nigerians are enemies of peace and enemies of humanity, who will not go scot-free,” Tinubu stated. “I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who were killed in this barbaric assault and pray that Almighty God grant them eternal rest, and grant their loved ones the fortitude to bear this painful loss.”

Okay News reports that the presidential directive follows armed raids across communities in Borgu LGA, where gunmen attacked worshippers during prayers and abducted dozens of residents, leaving several others with gunshot wounds.

The President directed the Service Chiefs to provide regular operational briefings on the deployment until all kidnapped persons are safely accounted for and reunited with their families.

“You are not alone. The entire nation shares your anguish. We will not rest until your sons, daughters, mothers and fathers are brought back safely to you,” Tinubu assured affected families. “Terror will not cow Nigeria. We will defend our people, protect our communities, and uphold the sanctity of human life.”

Tinubu reaffirmed that the Federal Government will continue to work closely with the Niger State Government, pledging comprehensive logistical reinforcement, security deployments, and emergency relief to stabilize affected areas and enhance rapid response coverage across north-central communities.