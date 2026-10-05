Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has ordered the Nigerian Air Force to investigate the cause of an aircraft crash in Ondo State, southwestern Nigeria, on Monday, October 5, 2026.

A statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, said the aircraft crashed near a naval base in Igbokoda while travelling from Benin City to Lagos.

Okay News reports that Tinubu said he had received a briefing from the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, before directing an immediate investigation.

Tinubu said: “The Chief of Air Staff has briefed me, and I have directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences.”

The presidency identified the aircraft as an ATR-42 and described the flight as a routine mission. It referred to 25 passengers and seven crew members involved in the accident.

Although the statement mourned Air Force personnel and offered condolences to their families, it did not give a confirmed death toll or establish the fate of every person aboard.

Tinubu also commended the Air Force for activating a search-and-rescue operation after the crash.