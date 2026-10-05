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Tinubu Orders Investigation Into Nigerian Air Force Crash in Ondo

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an investigation into Monday’s Nigerian Air Force crash in Ondo State. The presidency gave no confirmed casualty total.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu seated in light-blue attire and a dark patterned cap.
File photo: Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu.

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has ordered the Nigerian Air Force to investigate the cause of an aircraft crash in Ondo State, southwestern Nigeria, on Monday, October 5, 2026.

A statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, said the aircraft crashed near a naval base in Igbokoda while travelling from Benin City to Lagos.

Okay News reports that Tinubu said he had received a briefing from the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, before directing an immediate investigation.

Tinubu said: “The Chief of Air Staff has briefed me, and I have directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences.”

The presidency identified the aircraft as an ATR-42 and described the flight as a routine mission. It referred to 25 passengers and seven crew members involved in the accident.

Although the statement mourned Air Force personnel and offered condolences to their families, it did not give a confirmed death toll or establish the fate of every person aboard.

Tinubu also commended the Air Force for activating a search-and-rescue operation after the crash.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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