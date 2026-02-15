Tinubu Orders Probe After Blaze Guts Singer Market In Northern Nigeria

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed sympathy with traders affected by a major fire at Singer Market, a food market in Kano city, Kano State, in northern Nigeria.

The fire broke out on Saturday evening, Saturday, February 14, 2026, and continued into Sunday morning, Sunday, February 15, 2026, in West African Time (WAT, GMT+1), causing extensive damage to goods and sections of the market.

According to the statement, the President contacted Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to receive an update on the situation and described the incident as tragic. Okay News reports that the President was especially concerned because the latest blaze occurred less than two weeks after another fire incident at the same market reportedly destroyed dozens of shops and property.

President Tinubu directed that a comprehensive investigation be carried out to determine the causes of the recurring fires, which the statement said often leave traders in distress. Market fires can disrupt local food supply chains and threaten livelihoods, particularly in busy commercial hubs such as Kano, one of Nigeria’s largest cities.

The statement was signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy), and dated Sunday, February 15, 2026.