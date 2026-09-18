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MINNA, Nigeria — President Bola Tinubu ordered a full and transparent investigation on Friday, September 18, 2026, into the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners held in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Niger State, directing that any officials found culpable be arrested and prosecuted.

The directive followed an official statement issued by Tinubu‘s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday, September 18, 2026. Okay News reports that President Bola Tinubu stated that the life of every citizen matters and that no individual should die in government custody as a result of negligence, abuse, inhumane treatment, or dereliction of duty.

The arrests were carried out during enforcement operations conducted in the Wushishi/Lukoto axis of Niger State on September 15, 2026, and September 16, 2026. Niger State Governor Umar Bago confirmed that 37 suspected illegal miners died while in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, adding that forensic examinations, medical evaluations, and autopsies are being performed to determine the precise cause of death.

Prior to the presidential directive, Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, suspended the Niger State Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, and ordered a full probe into the operational conduct and detention facilities. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps subsequently formed an internal investigative panel to examine the period of custody, detention conditions, and medical assistance administered to the detainees.

Following widespread unrest, destruction of private businesses, and attacks on a Sterling Bank branch, political party offices, and State Transport Company buses, Umar Bago imposed a 24-hour curfew across Niger State. Former Vice President and 2027 African Democratic Congress presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar also publicly demanded an independent and transparent investigation into the deaths.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, confirmed that the Federal Government will not shield any individual found culpable, while Bola Tinubu urged affected families and local communities to remain calm while investigative authorities complete their findings.