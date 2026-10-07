Tinubu Pays Tribute to NADECO Figure Ralph Obioha

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to Ralph Obioha, a former lawmaker and leading figure in the country’s pro-democracy movement, recalling his role in the campaign against military rule.

In a statement issued on October 7, 2026, Tinubu described Obioha as a founding member and prominent leader of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

The tribute was signed by Bayo Onanuga, the president’s special adviser on information and strategy, Okay News reports.

Tinubu said Obioha had supported the restoration of democratic government following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. He said that commitment had brought personal sacrifices, but Obioha had remained committed to constitutional government and Nigerians’ right to choose their leaders.

“Chief Ralph Obioha was a courageous Nigerian who made sacrifices for democracy and remained committed to the ideals of a better Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

The president extended condolences to Obioha’s family and community, the people of Imo State in south-eastern Nigeria, the Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo and members of NADECO.

He also recalled Obioha’s public service and business career, saying those who defended democratic principles during difficult periods in Nigeria’s history should continue to be remembered.

The statement announced the president’s tribute but did not give Obioha’s age, the date of his death or funeral arrangements.