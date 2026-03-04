Tinubu Renews Ayo Omotayo’s Appointment as NIPSS Director-General

ABUJA, NIGERIA – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the renewal of Professor Ayo Omotayo’s appointment as Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, for a final term of four years.

The renewal was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Okay News reports that Omotayo was first appointed to the position in November 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, with the Senate confirming his appointment in February 2022.

A Professor of Environmental Sustainability, Omotayo earned his PhD in Geography from the University of Ibadan, where he studied between 1980 and 1990.

He began his academic career at Lagos State University in 1985 and became a Senior Lecturer in 1992 at the age of 30. Over the years, he served as Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences from 2012 to 2017 and later as Director of the university’s Centre for Planning before his appointment as NIPSS Director-General in 2021.