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Tinubu Set to Return to Abuja After Six-Day Visit to Lagos

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu is due to return to Abuja on Monday evening after a six-day Lagos visit, his adviser Bayo Onanuga said in a statement.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, wearing blue attire and a red cap, waves from an aircraft doorway.
File photo: Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu waving from an aircraft.

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, is due to leave Lagos for Abuja, the country’s capital, on the evening of Monday, October 5, 2026, after a six-day visit, the presidency said.

Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, announced the planned journey in a statement issued on Monday.

The statement said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Lagos for Abuja this evening after his six-day visit to the former seat of government.”

Okay News reports that Tinubu arrived in Lagos on September 29 after his annual holiday in London and Paris, according to the statement.

During the visit, he delivered Nigeria’s Independence Day address on October 1, when the country marked 66 years of independence.

He also attended the national premiere of MKO, a documentary about the late Nigerian politician Moshood Kashimawo Abiola and the June 12 pro-democracy struggle, at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts.

On Sunday, Tinubu visited the Oba of Lagos, traditional ruler Rilwan Babatunde Akiolu, at his Iga Iduganran Palace on Lagos Island.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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