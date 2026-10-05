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Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, is due to leave Lagos for Abuja, the country’s capital, on the evening of Monday, October 5, 2026, after a six-day visit, the presidency said.

Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, announced the planned journey in a statement issued on Monday.

The statement said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Lagos for Abuja this evening after his six-day visit to the former seat of government.”

Okay News reports that Tinubu arrived in Lagos on September 29 after his annual holiday in London and Paris, according to the statement.

During the visit, he delivered Nigeria’s Independence Day address on October 1, when the country marked 66 years of independence.

He also attended the national premiere of MKO, a documentary about the late Nigerian politician Moshood Kashimawo Abiola and the June 12 pro-democracy struggle, at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts.

On Sunday, Tinubu visited the Oba of Lagos, traditional ruler Rilwan Babatunde Akiolu, at his Iga Iduganran Palace on Lagos Island.