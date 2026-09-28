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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has announced that the National Credit Guarantee Company has facilitated the disbursement of ₦46.95 billion in private sector loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises during its first full year of operational activity, unlocking commercial financing for tens of thousands of previously excluded entrepreneurs and sustaining an estimated 661,291 direct and indirect jobs nationwide, economic correspondents reported from the State House in Abuja on Monday morning, September 28, 2026.

The performance review forms part of an executive progress appraisal released by the President detailing the systematic rollout of his administration’s financial architecture, which seeks to transition the Nigerian economy away from cash-only constraints toward an institutional credit framework.

Okay News reports that President Tinubu reaffirmed his campaign covenant to dismantle systemic lending barriers that have historically deprived small businesses, artisans, and working-class families of access to formal commercial capital due to lack of physical collateral or documented credit histories.

“When I sought your mandate, I promised to move Nigeria towards a credit-based economy and to establish a loan guarantee scheme that would help small businesses overcome the barriers that keep them from finance,” President Tinubu noted. “That promise was about something practical. A worker with access to credit can buy what the family needs and pay over time, and a small business can invest today against the income it expects tomorrow.”

The President outlined the network of specialized credit agencies established or restructured under his Renewed Hope agenda, pointing to the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation for retail household credit, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund for tertiary student financing, and the expanded credit pipelines of the Bank of Industry and the Development Bank of Nigeria for corporate manufacturing.

Explaining the specific mandate of the NCGC, President Tinubu observed that the company was engineered to de-risk commercial bank balance sheets by absorbing a portion of the default risk, thereby incentivizing financial institutions to lend to viable small enterprises they would otherwise classify as high-risk.

“The National Credit Guarantee Company takes on one of the hardest barriers to business credit,” the President explained. “Many viable businesses still meet the same obstacle at the bank. Lenders see too much risk in a sound business when the owner has little collateral or no credit history. We established NCGC to help change that. It carries part of the lending risk with participating financial institutions, giving them greater confidence to lend to businesses and borrowers they might otherwise turn away.”

According to operational metrics verified by the presidency, the guarantee company currently partners with 19 financial institutions across the banking sector, comprising 13 commercial banks, three licensed microfinance banks, and three development finance institutions.

Over the past 12 months, the NCGC has issued ₦21.59 billion in credit guarantees, which catalyzed ₦46.95 billion in new loan facilities from partner lenders, establishing a national lending multiplier where every ₦1 issued in sovereign-backed guarantees unlocked approximately ₦2.17 in private sector commercial credit.

A total of 67,512 individual borrowers spread across 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory have secured facilities under the scheme, with female entrepreneurs accounting for 11,374 beneficiaries.

Significantly, 33.5 percent of the beneficiaries—representing more than 22,000 citizens—are first-time formal borrowers who previously lacked access to the regulated banking system, allowing them to establish verified credit histories that improve future access to capital.

“Credit matters because of what people can do with it,” President Tinubu emphasized. “A trader can restock before the festive season. When a manufacturer takes a bigger order and buys another machine to fill it, another Nigerian gets a job. NCGC estimates that the businesses it has supported account for 661,291 direct and indirect jobs.”

The President declared that the credit initiatives represent a transition from fiscal stabilization reforms to tangible economic opportunities, pledging that the federal government will continue to expand institutional guarantee envelopes to reach rural enterprises, cooperative societies, and urban markets across all 36 states of the federation.