Tinubu, Service Chiefs, Others Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes at Armed Forces Remembrance Day

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led Nigeria in a tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes on Thursday, January 15, 2026. The ceremony, held at the National Cenotaph in Eagle Square, Abuja, marked the annual Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD), a day dedicated to honoring the personnel who sacrificed their lives to protect the country’s sovereignty and peace.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing the President, performed the symbolic laying of the wreath. This act served as a formal gesture of the Federal Government’s gratitude toward the brave men and women of the Armed Forces who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, joined the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, and other Service Chiefs in paying their respects.

Okay News reports that the Inspector-General of Police and heads of various security agencies also participated in the wreath-laying ceremony, reaffirming their collective loyalty to the nation and their commitment to upholding the legacy of their departed colleagues.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd). Members of the diplomatic corps and the Nigerian Legion were also present to witness the military honors, which included the traditional firing of volleys and the sounding of the Last Post.

The ceremony concluded with a moment of silence, as the nation reflected on the selfless service of its military personnel across various internal security operations and international peacekeeping missions.