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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has signed into law the Appropriation (Amendment) (No.4) Bill, 2025, formally extending the statutory implementation deadline for the capital component of the 2025 national budget from September 30, 2026, to December 31, 2026, State House correspondents reported from the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday evening, September 30, 2026.

The presidential assent concludes the legislative processing of the fiscal amendment, following its prompt consideration and concurrent passage by both the Senate and the House of Representatives during their plenary sessions on Tuesday, September 29, immediately upon resuming from their annual parliamentary recess.

Okay News reports that the executive confirmation was officially communicated in a press statement issued from the State House in Abuja by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, detailing the policy objectives underpinning the fiscal elongation.

According to the Presidency, the three-month extension provides federal ministries, departments, and agencies with the statutory latitude required to complete ongoing capital projects across the country, ensuring that public funds already appropriated by the legislature are fully utilized for infrastructure delivery without disrupting critical social investment programmes.

“The extension gives Ministries, Departments and Agencies more time to complete ongoing capital projects,” Onanuga noted in the official dispatch. “It ensures that funds already appropriated are fully put to work for Nigerians, without disrupting critical programmes.”

The legislative enactment represents the fourth consecutive statutory amendment to the capital expenditure provisions of the 2025 Appropriation Act, which originally expired on December 31, 2025, before undergoing successive legislative shifts to March 31, June 30, September 30, and now the close of the 2026 calendar year.

The continuous elongation prevents uncompleted public works from being halted by procedural deadlines, allowing contractors handling road corridors, healthcare facilities, rural electrification, and water schemes across the federation to continue executing their site mandates under certified payment windows.

President Tinubu commended the leadership and members of the National Assembly for their patriotic responsiveness and expeditious handling of the amendment bill, describing the seamless legislative turnaround as a testament to the constructive cooperation between the executive and legislative arms of government in service of the nation.

With presidential assent secured, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Federal Ministry of Finance are authorized to continue capital cash-backing and disbursements under the 2025 fiscal framework alongside the ongoing implementation of the 2026 national budget through the end of the year.